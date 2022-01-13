Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Livent were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

LTHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,812. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

