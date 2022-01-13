Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 55,000 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 307,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 153,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $19,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 12,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,276. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

