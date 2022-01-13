Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 6.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

