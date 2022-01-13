Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

DUK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

