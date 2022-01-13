Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

POW has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

