Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSPC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.