Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Popular has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. Popular has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.