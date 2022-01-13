Polkadot Trading 2% Higher This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $26.41 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $26.74 or 0.00061264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.74 or 0.07602188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.00 or 0.99699812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

