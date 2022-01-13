PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

