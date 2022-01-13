POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

