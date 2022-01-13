PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

