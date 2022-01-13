PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

