PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,347 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.