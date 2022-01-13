PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

