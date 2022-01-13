PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $104,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.