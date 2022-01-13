PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $178.63 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

