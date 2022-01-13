Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.28.

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 719,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,562. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.