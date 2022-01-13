PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $251.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

