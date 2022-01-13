Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.