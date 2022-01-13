Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Financial Comparison

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.77%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 304.51%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.00 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -8.17 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.02

Rockley Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95% Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

