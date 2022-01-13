Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.03 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

