Pitcairn Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $554.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

