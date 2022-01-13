Pitcairn Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $256.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.