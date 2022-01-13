Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $260.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.51. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

