Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

