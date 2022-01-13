Piper Sandler Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,266. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.