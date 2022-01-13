Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boot Barn by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.