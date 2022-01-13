Piper Sandler Comments on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

