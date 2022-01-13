Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock worth $97,185,218 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

