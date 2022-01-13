Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $734,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 277,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

