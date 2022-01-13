Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PINS opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

