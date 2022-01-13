Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.06.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $764.46 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

