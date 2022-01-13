Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 823 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.35. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

