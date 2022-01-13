Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,343 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.