Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

