Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

