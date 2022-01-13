Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,063 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

