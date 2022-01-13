Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 16,463 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

