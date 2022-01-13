Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $147.02 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

