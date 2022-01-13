Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

