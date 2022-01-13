PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.24 Million

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $294.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.80 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $221.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,388. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

