Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,043 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

