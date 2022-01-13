Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Meanwhile, the company’s ambitious divestment plans appear to be working well as far as deleveraging is concerned. Having said all of this, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The firm is also having to deal with years of mismanagement and corruption, while investors remain wary of the risk of political interference. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

