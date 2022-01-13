Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.46

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 565195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.