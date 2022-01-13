Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.47

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.47 and last traded at $98.69, with a volume of 267488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -355.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $51,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

