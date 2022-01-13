Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from 720.00 to 670.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 14,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,714. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

