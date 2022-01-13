Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Trading Down 3.3%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 1,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $685.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.