Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

