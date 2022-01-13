PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Financial Contrast

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCSB Financial and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.86 $12.42 million $0.91 20.58 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.16 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 22.38% 4.83% 0.71% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans. The Residential Loans segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income. The Commercial Mortgage Loans segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction Loans segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

