PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.08.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

